Snowy Day In Findlay

While people in Findlay had to deal with some snow on Wednesday, it wasn’t as much as the area received earlier in the month.

Findlay picked up about 1 to 1 1/2 inches of snow on Monday and a little more was possible at night and on Thursday.

On November 30th into December 1st the city received around 3 inches of snow.

People we spoke with as they were clearing their sidewalks on Wednesday didn’t seem to mind the snowfall and were thankful it wasn’t more significant.

City, county and state plows were doing a good job keeping the roads clear although there are some slick spots out there so drive with caution.

There’s a chance of a little more snow Wednesday night and also on Thursday with the high Thursday around 34.