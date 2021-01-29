Snowy Weather On The Way

Get your shovels and snowblowers ready — forecasters say part of your weekend is going to be rather snowy.

The National Weather Service says anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow is possible from late Saturday through Sunday.

The snow will be heavy at times, making travel difficult.

In the tweet below, NWS Cleveland is calling for Findlay to receive 6 to 8 inches of snow.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for mostly cloudy conditions and a high around 33.

Then there’s a 100 percent chance of snow on Sunday with a high also around 33.

Snow showers will linger into Sunday night and possible into Monday morning.