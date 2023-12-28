Social Media Notification Act Goes Into Effect Soon

(ONN) – A new law will go into effect soon in Ohio intended to give parents more control over the use of their child’s social media activity.

The Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act was approved by the Ohio Legislature in July.

It requires websites to obtain parental consent before activating accounts for kids under the age of 16.

Once consent is granted, the websites must send written confirmation of the account to parents.

It goes into effect on January 15th.