Soil & Water District Recognized For Dedication To Water Quality

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) showed its appreciation for exceptional leadership and commitment to conservation by honoring the Putnam County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Sunrise Cooperative, and Ed Crawford of the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

The awards were presented by ODA Director Brian Baldridge at the 2023 Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts Annual Partnership Meeting.

In the picture, Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge presents the H2Ohio Lifetime Conservation Advocate Award to Putnam SWCD for outstanding H2Ohio program delivery and administration.

The H2Ohio Lifetime Conservation Advocate Award recognizes those who exhibit exceptional leadership and commitment to water quality through H2Ohio.

Recipients of this award are devoted stewards of water quality improvement and conservation who demonstrate innovation, partnership, enthusiasm, and a “get it done” attitude.

The recipients were chosen from three categories: agricultural retailers, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and conservation-minded individuals.

This recognition supports Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative to ensure safe and clean water in Ohio.

It is a comprehensive, data-driven approach to improving water quality over the long term, involving ODA, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and the Lake Erie Commission.

H2Ohio focuses on encouraging agricultural best management practices, restoring wetlands, and improving water infrastructure to reduce nutrients that contribute to harmful algal blooms.

For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, visit h2.ohio.gov.

(story and pic courtesy of the Ohio Department of Agriculture)