Some BGSU Faculty Want Active Shooter Training To Be Voluntary

(ONN) – Some faculty members at Bowling Green State University are proposing a resolution regarding the school’s required active shooter training.

They want to make the ALICE active shooter training no longer mandatory.

They say the training can impact people emotionally and should be voluntary.

Dr. Montana Miller, associate professor in BGSU’s Department of Popular Culture, says some people find active shooter training detrimental to their mental health and participation should not be mandatory, but voluntary.

The resolution will be introduced Tuesday.

If passed it goes to the administration formally asking for it to not be mandatory.