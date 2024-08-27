Some Changes At Ohio Stadium For Upcoming Season

(ONN) – The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick off football season this weekend and there are a few changes for fans at The Shoe.

The stadium features renovated restrooms on the A-deck and now each women’s restroom will feature free feminine hygiene products.

This year you’ll be able to see wait times at restrooms using the new wait-time function on the Ohio State Buckeyes app.

That function also shows how long you’ll have to stand in line at concession stands.

And those stands will feature new menu items including new vegan and gluten free options.

And finally, doors to the Skull Session at St. John Arena open three hours before kickoff this year instead of four.