Some Counties Under Tornado Watch
A Tornado Watch has been issued for some counties in Ohio.
The Watch includes Hardin County and goes until 11 p.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service says storms could contain damaging wind gusts, large hail and even a few tornadoes.
The storms could also dump a lot of rain.
The storm threat continues into Friday night and early Saturday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana and Ohio until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/rbXYC8li5T
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 18, 2021