Some Experience Storm In Findlay, Others Don’t

A powerful, yet small, storm moved through Findlay on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a little after 4 when the storm went right over the WFIN studios, kicking up strong winds and dropping a lot of rain and even some hail.

The storm created some big waves on Lake Cascades behind our studios.

Many of you who commented on the video we posted said you didn’t get any of the storm while others said it passed over their house.

Wednesday’s forecast is for partly sunny skies and some isolated storms possible with a high in the mid 80s.