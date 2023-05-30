Some Hancock County Railroad Crossings Closing

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office says it has been informed by CSX that some railroad crossings will be closed for about a week.

The engineer’s office says the crossings on Hancock County Road 257 and Washington Township Roads 261, 262 and 272 will be closed from Tuesday, May 30th until approximately Friday, June 2nd.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and use caution if traveling in the area.

CSX is doing some general maintenance at the crossings and is paving some of the crossings.