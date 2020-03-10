Some Polling Locations Ordered Moved Because Of Coronavirus

Some polling places for Ohio’s March 17th primary election will be moved as part of the state of emergency issued in Ohio in response to confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is ordering all polling places at senior citizen homes and nursing facilities be moved in all 88-counties across the state.

He says there are about 75 polling locations in these types of facilities in Ohio.

Ohioans are also being urged to participate in the vote-from-home option by requesting an absentee ballot.

Ballots need to be postmarked by March 16th for consideration.

The Hancock County Board of Elections says this will not affect them because they don’t have any polling locations in a nursing home.

The board of elections is coming across the same problem as most people; they couldn’t find any extra hand sanitizer to purchase to have available for voters.

However, they say they do have enough sanitizer to clean the polling machines after they’re used throughout the day.