SOS Releases List Of Inactive Voters Set To Be Purged

(ONN) – Secretary of State Frank LaRose has published a list of 158,000 names of inactive registered voters that could be purged from the system.

LaRose says the names are eligible for removal because records show they haven’t lived at their registered address for at least four years.

It could be because of death or a change of address or because you moved and are no longer eligible to vote at your former address.

You have until July 22nd to check if your name is on the list.

That’s when county board of elections will purge the names.

If your name is on the list and you want to reactivate your registration, you can contact your local board of elections.

The list of voter names that are potentially going to be purged can be found at registrationreadiness.ohiosos.gov.