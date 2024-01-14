SPCA: Keep An Eye On Pets During This Cold Snap

The Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County is reminding people to look out for their pets during this cold snap and extreme wind chills.

The Humane Society’s Natalie Reffitt says her best advice to pet parents is to keep their pets inside during extremely cold weather and only let them out, with supervision, to go to the restroom and bring them in immediately when they finish.

She’s also advising people with outside pets to bring them in as well, even if it’s only into a garage or spare room.

If you can’t bring in outdoor pets, make sure they have shelter and insulation, such as straw for bedding.

She says pets must always have access to fresh, clean water and people need to check it to make sure it’s not frozen.

