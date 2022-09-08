Spec Building Approved For North Of New Amazon Facility

The Findlay City Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a spec building on the northeast side of Findlay.

The 100,000 square foot building is planned for a site just north of the new Amazon facility and west of ZF Active Safety.

Access to the development will be off of Production Drive.

Tim Mayle, director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development, says in 2017 Jerry Robinson began working with Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development to develop a spec building.

Mayle says, fast forward five years and Robinson has successfully developed the site where Amazon located their new facility as well as purchased another 35 acres.

“So far we are fortunate to have two great tenants in the Tall Timbers extension with ZF and Amazon. I am confident that Robinson will provide an opportunity for another company to call Findlay home.”

As Mayle mentioned in the audio above, they’ve already submitted the building for a couple of state leads in light manufacturing in the 100,000 square foot range.

Jerry Robinson, Managing Partner of Humble Robinson Group, says the Findlay market is one of their stronger markets.

“The success of our first development made my decision to continue to invest in Findlay stress-free.”

In addition to the approved spec building, Robinson purchased the former Cardinal Health distribution center on County Road 212 in 2021.