Special Olympics Cheerleaders Perform Alongside Trojan Cheerleaders

Some Special Olympics cheerleaders cheered alongside Findlay High School cheerleaders during the boys basketball game at Findlay High School Tuesday night.

Nadine Weininger, with Blanchard Valley Center, says competitive cheer was introduced to the Hancock County Special Olympics program in 2022.

She says the squad plans to compete at area fairs and festivals this year.

On Tuesday night, the cheerleaders partnered with Findlay High School cheerleaders to increase their confidence when performing before large crowds, and learned some new cheers and made some new friends.