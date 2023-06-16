Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run Held In Findlay

The 2023 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was held in Findlay on Friday afternoon.

The route took torch carriers south on Main Street from the University of Findlay and then east on Sandusky Street to the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

At the fairground, dozens of Special Olympics athletes joined in for the remainder of the run to the campus of Blanchard Valley Center on East Sandusky Street.

According to the Special Olympics Ohio website, “The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ohio is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community to support Special Olympics. Each year, officers carry the ‘Flame of Hope’ along with athletes into the Summer Games Opening Ceremonies at The Ohio State University. The flame symbolizes courage, perseverance, and the inclusion movement taking place in Ohio and across the globe.”

The 2023 Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games will take place on June 23-25 in Columbus.

Hancock County will have 32 athletes participating in track and field events and bowling.

In the video below we speak with Melanie Williams, Special Olympics Coordinator for Blanchard Valley Center.