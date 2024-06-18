Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run To Go Through Findlay

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Ohio is back this year as an intrastate relay that involves law enforcement officers collectively running hundreds of miles while carrying the “Flame of Hope” to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

The flame symbolizes courage, perseverance, and the inclusion movement taking place in Ohio and across the globe.

This year’s events will take place from June 24-28th, and are open to any law enforcement or public safety officer as well as members from the Special Olympics Ohio community.

There are many ways to participate in the Torch Run: come join us on the day of the local event, make a financial donation, volunteer your time, or participate in whatever way works best for you!

The Findlay Leg of the Torch Run will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the University of Findlay Arch and head south on Main Street.

It will stop at the Hancock County Courthouse before continuing south on South Main and making a left on Hardin Street and ending at the Marathon Headquarters. See video from last year by clicking here.

You won’t want to miss the Final Leg on Friday, June 28th at 7 p.m. as the Torch Run culminates in Columbus and nearly a hundred officers run with athletes into Ohio Stadium at The Ohio State University officially commencing that Summer Games has begun!