Spectrum Of Findlay’s Street Painting Vandalized

Findlay’s mayor and Marathon Petroleum are among those joining LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay in condemning the vandalization of the group’s ‘Rainbow Ohio’ street painting.

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay says the painting, at the intersection of South Main and Main Cross, was vandalized sometime early Saturday with the words “STRAIGT PRIDE”.

“We condemn the close-minded, linear thinking, and generational hate that has led to this defacement,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.

“Despite this hate crime, the LGBTQ+ identifying individuals that live in our community, and beyond, belong here!”

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn issued the following statement.

“Over the last few weeks and most recently, last night, our community has seen vandalism on artwork promoting the diversity within our community. This vandalism is unacceptable and is not representative of our community’s values. We believe that all are; created equal, welcome, and valued. The individual(s) responsible for these acts will be held accountable and I encourage all in our community to spread love not hate. To recognize we are all created differently but equally. That our constitution protects all and that we are a community that embraces diversity, inclusivity, equity and belonging. That we must promote mutual respect and appreciation for all residents and visitors regardless of their differences.”

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay says its longtime community partner Marathon Petroleum issued the following statement.

“As an inclusive organization, Marathon Petroleum strongly condemns this defacement and any act or expression of hate, intolerance, racism or discrimination. We stand with Spectrum of Findlay and the LGBTQ+ community everywhere, and we will continue to work with local leaders, businesses and organizations to ensure our hometown is a place where all individuals feel welcome, accepted and valued.”

The street painting was created to celebrate June being Pride Month.