Speed Limit Change Being Considered For South Main Street

A speed limit change could be coming to Findlay’s South Main Street.

Mayor Christina Muryn says she made a request to the Traffic Commission to reduce the speed limit from 35 down to 25 miles per hour.

She says speeding occurs on South Main Street, and other streets, on an all too frequent basis.

Two speed monitors have been set up on South Main Street, one northbound and one southbound, to collect data on speeding and the amount of traffic.

The Traffic Commission will go over the data and then announce their findings at their August meeting.