Spike In Suspected Fatal And Non-Fatal Overdoses

Hancock County health officials say there’s been another spike in suspected overdoses in Findlay and Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health on Friday said that two fatal overdoses and three non-fatal overdoses occurred this week.

The health department says two fatal overdoses in one week is unusually high.

Anyone who suspects an overdose should call 911 immediately.

People are being asked to spread the following Harm Reduction messaging in their circles in the hope of avoiding future overdoses.

1) Always have naloxone on hand. Project DAWN

2) Never use alone. Never Use Alone Inc. – 800-484-3731

3) Use fentanyl test strips. BIDPP or SOAR

4) Check in on friends, families, neighbors and coworkers to share this information.

5) Call QRT for outreach to an overdose survivor: QRT