Spike In Suspected Overdoses In Hancock County

Hancock County health officials say there’s been a recent spike in suspected drug overdoses.

Hancock Public Health says, since September 13th, there have been eight suspected drug overdoses in Findlay and Hancock County, which is an unusually high number.

The Hancock County Quick Response Team (QRT) will be following up with overdose survivors to offer assistance.

The QRT is a service that works with law enforcement to help survivors of non-fatal overdoses get into treatment. (details below)

Hancock Public Health also reminds people that they have the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) as a way to combat the opioid overdose epidemic.

“It looks pretty clear to us that the more Narcan kits we get out there, in the hands of folks who may potentially overdose, the less fatal overdoses we’re going to have,” said the health department’s Gary Bright.

He says while Narcan can rapidly reverse an overdose it’s still important to call 911 because the opioid is still in the person’s system.

Click here for more information about Narcan and how to receive a kit.

People can also call 419-424-7420 (or email [email protected] / [email protected] ) to answer a few questions and arrange safe pick up or delivery of a kit.