Split At Statehouse Over Fast-Tracked Bill

State Representative Jon Cross recently announced that millions of dollars have been allocated for the 83rd District in a nearly $2B supplemental appropriations bill passed by the Ohio House, but critics say not so fast and that there’s more to the story. Cross was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss.

Many in the Ohio Senate are unhappy with the way their colleagues in the Ohio House have handled a multi-million-dollar appropriations bill, touting allocations that they say are a long way from being finalized. State Senator Rob McColley was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to offer his take.