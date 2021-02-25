Sports And Entertainment Venues Can Reopen Under Restrictions

Governor DeWine outlined some of the steps Ohio will be taking to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions around the state.

The governor said sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with 25 percent maximum indoor capacity and 30 percent maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions.

He said if the situation improves in the spring and summer the capacity numbers could be expanded.

The governor said no more than six people can sit together and it’s recommended they are of the same household.

DeWine added that Ohio’s Veterans homes will resume admissions and that restrictions on visits to the state’s behavioral hospitals will be lifted.

The governor stressed that mask-wearing and social distancing will still be required in spaces where other restrictions are being eased.

He said guidance concerning proms, wedding receptions, festivals and more is forthcoming.