Sports Betting Companies Facing Potential Fines

(ONN) – Sports betting has only been legal in Ohio since the beginning of the year and already some gaming companies are in trouble with state officials.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission says it has notified three sports betting companies for violating rules with their ads.

BetMGM, American Wager, and Crown OH gaming are all facing fines of $150,000 for violating laws on responsible gambling.

According to the commission, the ads made fake promises about free betting.