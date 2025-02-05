Sprague Announces Bid For Ohio Secretary Of State

(From Sprague for Ohio)

Today, Ohio Treasurer of State Robert C. Sprague declared his candidacy for Ohio Secretary of State in the 2026 Primary Election.

In announcing his candidacy, Treasurer Sprague released the following statement:

“Governments are judged by how it treats two things—your dollar and your vote. For the past six years, the people of Ohio have entrusted me to be a responsible steward of their tax dollars, and today I am asking them to put their trust in me to protect their sacred vote. I look forward to continuing to serve Ohio in an office so fundamental to good government and our democratic process.

“In Ohio, we are fortunate to have an election process that is secure, accurate, and accessible, but that is the direct result of the vigilance and leadership of Secretary LaRose and a Republican legislature that takes election security seriously. As Secretary, I will continue to ensure that our elections are fair, the results are trusted, and our right to vote is protected. I look forward to working with President Trump, the Administration, and the Ohio General Assembly to these ends.”

Since January of 2019, Robert Sprague has served as Ohio’s 49th Treasurer of State. Under his direction, the office manages the state’s $39 billion investment and $11 billion debt portfolios, collects and deposits all state revenues, and oversees custodial assets. Prior to his work as Treasurer, Sprague served from 2011 through 2018 as State Representative and began his public service as City Treasurer and Auditor of his hometown of Findlay.

Treasurer Sprague’s full biography is available here: Treasurer’s Biography.