Sprague Announces Reelection Bid For Ohio Treasurer

Findlay’s Robert Sprague is running for reelection as Ohio Treasurer.

Sprague posted some photos to Twitter on Thursday night to announce his decision and to kick off his reelection campaign.

“Tonight, I was joined by family, friends, & neighbors in my hometown of Findlay to officially kick-off my re-election campaign for Ohio Treasurer.”

“Thank you to everyone who came out to stand w/ us & show their support. I look forward to the road ahead!!”

Sprague was elected in November of 2018 and took office in January of 2019.

The Ohio Treasurer website says “Treasurer Sprague is committed to improving Ohio and the lives of its residents through trusted stewardship, wise investment, and bold innovation.”

“These principles have been at the forefront of his work since taking office in January 2019.”

