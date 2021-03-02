Sprague Chosen For Leadership Fellowship Program

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, has been chosen by The Hunt Institute to participate in the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellowship program.

The Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellowship program, according to The Hunt Institute, “provides political leaders from across the country with the knowledge they need to cultivate smart and effective education agendas.”

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague is one of 30 elected officials nationwide chosen by The Hunt Institute to participate in the Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellowship program.

Participants are identified by The Hunt Institute as, “senior-level political leaders who have the knowledge, skill, and will to be effective, equity-minded education policymakers at the state level.”

“Our greatest investments are the ones we make in our future generations,” said Treasurer Sprague. “I am humbled by the opportunity to engage with leading policy minds from across the country and learn more about how we can work together to increase equity and provide each child in Ohio with a quality education.”

Former Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellows from Ohio include Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Former Lt. Governor Mary Taylor.