Sprague Inducted Into Buckeye Boys State Hall Of Fame

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, was inducted into the American Legion Buckeye Boys State Hall of Fame.

The induction took place during the evening program and following Treasurer Sprague’s address to this year’s participants.

“Each summer, young men from every corner of the state come together at Buckeye Boys State to learn about the rewarding and challenging roles in public service, while also gaining invaluable leadership experience,” said Treasurer Sprague.

“Joining this year’s attendees brings back fond memories of my time at Buckeye Boys State, and I’m grateful to receive this honor from the Ohio American Legion.”

Treasurer Sprague attended Buckeye Boys State while in high school in 1991.

According to the Ohio American Legion, the Hall of Fame was established in 1970 to honor and recognize the achievements and contributions made by former Buckeye Boys State citizens and others who have bettered the State of Ohio and the nation. Past Hall of Fame inductees include Astronaut Neil Armstrong, former Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder, and fellow-Findlay native, former Congressman Michael Oxley.

American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an is an eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government. Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State is the largest Boys State program in the nation with an attendance of over 1,200 young men annually.

More information on the American Legion Buckeye Boys State Hall of Fame can be found online here.

(story and picture courtesy of Treasurer Sprague’s office)