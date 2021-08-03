Sprague Presents Habitat With Compass Award

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, was in town to present Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County with a Compass Award for its new Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) which empowers people to become financially self sufficient.

The new Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) offers tailored services designed to help people secure living wage jobs, build credit, reduce debt, and grow wealth.

Treasurer Sprague was impressed when he learned that the average monthly income increase for people in the program is $450.

“It’s making our community stronger through financial literacy and helping people reach their own goals,” Sprague said.

The Compass Award monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

Get more on the award and the new FOC in our conversation with Treasurer Sprague in the video below.