Sprague Receives Small Business Advocate Of The Year Award

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, of Findlay, has been presented with the 2020 Small Business Advocate of the Year Award from the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s Council of Small Enterprises (COSE).

Treasurer Sprague earned the award for his work around the initiative to allocate a significant portion of the state’s remaining federal CARES Act dollars for the creation of small business grants.

According to the Greater Cleveland Partnership, Small Business Advocate of the Year Awards “honor elected officials and recognize those who have sponsored, endorsed, supported, drafted legislation or led initiatives on behalf of small businesses throughout Ohio.”

“Our small businesses have shown extraordinary resilience over the past year,” said Treasurer Sprague.

“As they support and serve so many families and communities across Ohio, it was critical to ensure they received additional support during a truly challenging time. I’m grateful to receive this honor from the Greater Cleveland Partnership, and I’m thankful for the many state, local, and business leaders who worked collectively to lift Ohio’s small business community.”

Fellow 2020 award recipients include Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, State Senator Sandra Williams, State Representative Stephanie Howse, and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud.