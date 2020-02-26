Sprague Recognizes Arlington High School For Financial Literacy Efforts

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague stopped by Arlington High School to present counselor MaryBeth Hutcheson and the high school with Compass Awards for exemplary work with financial literacy programs.

“They do very unique things to provide their kids opportunities in the community to see what that next step career choice is going to be like,” Sprague said.

Principal Nate Sorg accepted the Compass Award that went to the high school as a whole.

The treasurer says his Compass Awards shine a light on organizations, programs and individuals across Ohio who are working to advance financial literacy and empowerment.

Students had a chance to ask Sprague, who is from Findlay, a few questions during the assembly.