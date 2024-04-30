Spring ArtWalk Coming Up

(From Visit Findlay)

ArtWalk, a family-friendly free event taking place quarterly in Downtown Findlay is slated for its Spring iteration this Friday, May 3 beginning at 3 p.m.

ArtWalk combines the arts and business together on these special nights downtown.

Artists and Musicians will be located within walking distance of each other at local shops, restaurants, and businesses allowing visitors to not only see local artists’ work, hear from local musicians, but also support local business.

Artwork is available for purchase with artists on-hand at most locations to discuss their work and their process. Findlay Art League will be highlighting their members’ talents during their annual Member Show, during which harpist Mikaela Umbs will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The second-floor Jones Building Artist Studios will be home to more than 10 artists with open studios. Artists will have their studios open for tours, demonstrations, and displaying their work for sale.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’s Fifth/Third Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m., with reVerb and Guitars for Vets Band providing musical entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

MCPA’s Fisher/Wall Art Gallery will also be displaying the 6th Advanced Student Exhibit, with ArtWalk marking the exhibit’s final night.

The Spring ArtWalk is the largest ArtWalk in recent history, with more than 40 businesses, shops, restaurants, and galleries opening their doors.

Millstream Wood Carvers will be represented for the first time during ArtWalk, located at RYSE, and Fast Signs of Findlay and Trust Company Family Offices will be part of ArtWalk for the first time, both hosting artists.

Other visual artists will display works of all mediums, including painting, ink, photography, pottery, digital art, jewelry, stained glass, and more.

Area schools local talent will be showcased at Findlay Inn from 5 – 6 p.m. featuring performances by Liberty Benton’s Fermata the Blue, St. Michael’s Una Voce, and Van Buren’s Knight Life, as well as The Association. Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will also host Fermata the Blue as well as Findlay String Factor. Also at the library will be a Hancock County & Awakening Minds Art Student Showcase, and a Tiny Art Show.

Massage Professionals of Ohio will be home to a Kids Helping Kids silent art auction. In addition to the locations already mentioned, live music can be found at Yeager’s Modern Man, The Urban Market, RooBarb Studios, MCPA, Logan’s Irish Pub, LBE Vintage, The Lavender Hour, Gathering Wine, Fast Signs of Findlay, Elida Candle Company, The Bourbon Affair, The Anvil, as well as Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce’s Rally@Ali’s, held at Alexandria’s.

ArtWalk is held four times a year and is a free family-friendly event on the first Fridays of February, May, August, and November in an effort to promote the arts and integrate them throughout the Downtown Findlay business community.

This event is a collaborative effort between Visit Findlay: Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Findlay Art League, Jones Building Artists, and Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. A complete list of participating locations and artists, as well as a virtual map, can be found at VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.

Printed maps of ArtWalk locations are available at the Visit Findlay Welcome Center, 123 E. Main Cross St., with limited copies at all participating locations the evening of the event. For more information, go to VisitFindlay.com/ArtWalk.