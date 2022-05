The spring ArtWalk will be held in downtown Findlay on Friday, May 6th.

Artists will be located throughout the downtown area in local shops, restaurants, and businesses.

Visit Findlay says downtown art anchors Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and Jones Building Artists Studios will be open.

The free event is open to the entire family.

The spring ArtWalk is being held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.