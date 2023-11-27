St. Marks UMC Putting On Live Nativity

St. Marks United Methodist Church in Findlay will be holding a Live Nativity experience on Saturday.

“Experience the story of the first Christmas, and then join us in the DOCK for refreshments, crafts, and a chance to see Santa!”

Senior Pastor Dan Metzger says they like to do a live nativity to help people remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The Live Nativity will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 2nd at St. Marks United Methodist Church at 800 South Main Street in Findlay.