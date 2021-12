St. Marks United Methodist Church in Findlay will have a live nativity in front of their church on Saturday.

The event will also include train rides, crafts for kids, snacks and pictures with Santa.

The live nativity event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Marks United Methodist Church at 800 South Main Street in Findlay.

Last Christmas Eve the church held a drive-thru live nativity, and you can see video of that below.