St. Michael Parishioners Hold Candlelight Prayer Vigil

Parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Findlay gathered to pray for the victims, the parish, school and community a day after their pastor was arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Kerry organized Tuesday night’s candlelight prayer vigil.

And Kerry is asking people who don’t attend St. Michael Parish to say a prayer for them during this difficult time.

Father Michael Zacharias was arrested on Tuesday morning on charges of coercion and enticement, sex trafficking a minor and sex trafficking an adult.

The offenses he has been charged with allegedly involve two boys from Catholic schools in Toledo.

The FBI believes there are additional victims they are unaware of and is asking anyone who had contact with Zacharias and was inappropriately touched or sexually assaulted by him to contact the FBI at 216-622-6842.