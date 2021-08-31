Stabbing At City Mission Of Findlay

One woman was taken to a hospital and another arrested after a stabbing at the City Mission of Findlay.

The Findlay Police Department says officers responded to the shelter at 510 West Main Cross Street a little before 4 p.m. Tuesday for a fight in progress.

Officers were advised before arriving that a knife was involved and one person had been stabbed.

Officers arrived to find the suspect in the stabbing outside and she was detained.

The suspect was identified by police as 21-year-old Mary Jo Gavigan, of the Perrysburg area who had been staying at the Mission.

The victim, a 51-year-old from the Toledo area who was staying at the Mission, was located inside the facility suffering from several stab wounds.

She was treated on the scene and then taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Police said her condition was not known but her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators say the two got into a verbal argument inside the facility and the suspect pulled a knife and began assaulting the victim with it.

The assault was broken up by City Mission staff and bystanders.

Police say Gavigan was arrested and booked at the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of felonious assault.