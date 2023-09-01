Stabbing Suspect Taken Into Custody

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest in a stabbing in Fostoria was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to 12400 West Axeline Road, Lot 301, on Friday on the report of a man threatening to hurt people.

Arriving deputies found a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The sheriff’s office said the person of interest in the altercation, Jason A. Nigh, 23, fled the scene but was later located by deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing was an isolated incident that was fueled by alcohol.