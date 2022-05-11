Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are needed to help with the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive locally.

The 2022 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), will be held on Saturday, May 14th.

United Way of Hancock County is assisting with the coordination of volunteers for the food drive.

Up to 50 volunteers and volunteers with about 20 vehicles will be needed to assist the drivers with collecting donations throughout Findlay on May 14th.

Volunteers will be assigned to neighborhoods or regions in the community to drive through and pick up donations.

To volunteer, register with United Way of Hancock County by clicking here.

To donate food for the food drive, donors are asked to leave non-perishable food items in a plastic or paper bag by the home’s mailbox by 8 a.m. on May 14.

Local letter carriers and volunteers will pick up the items.

Donations can also be dropped off in the back parking lot of Great Scot on W. Main Cross on this same date from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m.

In addition to the donation of their space, Great Scot will also be donating food for the volunteers and letter carriers after their shifts.

The food will be processed for safety by West Ohio Food Bank and then returned to the food pantries in Hancock County including CHOPIN Hall, Lutheran Social Services, City Mission, and Salvation Army.

This year’s event is made possible by donations from Great Scot and City Mission.

Additionally, LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay is assisting significantly with volunteer efforts.

For more information about either event, contact Taylor Coote at 419-423-1432 or [email protected]