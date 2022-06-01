Standoff Situation At Findlay Hotel Continues

The Findlay Police Department provided an update on the standoff at the Drury Inn & Suites.

At about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the police department said the situation was continuing and people are asked to avoid the area.

Police responded to the hotel at around 9:30 Wednesday morning in reference to a domestic incident that began in St. Clair County, Michigan.

Police said a BOLO (be on the lookout) was put out for the suspect’s car which was seen at the hotel.

Officers attempted to contact the man and woman at the hotel but they refused to exit the room and barricaded themselves inside.

Negotiators from the police department have been in communication with both subjects and are still trying to resolve the situation.

A Hanco ambulance is staged outside the hotel in case it is needed.

The video below is from earlier in the day after WFIN arrived at the scene.