Star Adorning Findlay Christmas Tree Made By Students

When you check out Findlay’s Christmas Tree this year know that the star at the top was made by students at Millstream Career Center a few years back.

In 2021, Mayor Christina Muryn asked the construction, welding and engineering students to create a topper for the tree and says they jumped at the challenge.

Below is our interview with the mayor in 2021.

She says the students came up with two designs and prototypes and she met with them and chose which one will be displayed atop the tree.

She says the students then met with the City of Findlay to go over how the star would be secured and how electricity would be run to it.

The Christmas Tree can be seen in Dorney Plaza right in front of the City of Findlay Municipal Building.

See video of the tree lighting ceremony from the day after Thanksgiving below.