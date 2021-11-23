Star Atop Findlay’s Christmas Tree Made By Local Students

When you check out Findlay’s Christmas Tree this year know that the star at the top was made by students at Millstream Career Center.

Mayor Christina Muryn says she asked the construction, welding and engineering students to create a topper for the tree and that they jumped at the challenge.

She says the students came up with two designs and prototypes and she met with them and chose which one will be displayed atop the tree.

She says the students then met with the City of Findlay to go over how the star would be secured and how electricity would be run to it.

“I’m really proud of these students,” Muryn said.

The star was placed atop the tree on Tuesday and the tree was decorated.

You have your first chance to see the star light up along with the rest of the tree during the Findlay Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday night at 6 at Dorney Plaza, in front of the Findlay Municipal Building.