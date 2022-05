The Findlay City Planning Commission has approved plans for a restaurant at 508 West Trenton Avenue.

It was discussed at the meeting that the drive-thru restaurant going in at that location would be a Starbucks.

That site is currently a vacant mobile home park.

Developers said the Starbucks is expected to be open by the end of this year.

The picture above is of the Starbucks on Tiffin Avenue in Findlay.