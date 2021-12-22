State Announces Funding For Child Advocacy And Trauma Recovery

Governor Mike DeWine has announced that grant funding has been awarded to support child advocacy centers and trauma recovery centers whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payments totaling more than $800,000 were awarded to 17 centers to help with revenue losses and other pandemic-related costs incurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

“The services these centers provide are essential for helping young victims of crime process trauma and navigate the complexities of the criminal justice system,” said Governor DeWine.

“The coronavirus relief funding we’re awarding will replace revenue lost due to the pandemic in an effort to help these agencies continue providing their critical services.”

He said this opportunity is funded through the CARES Act, and funds are being administered by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency in partnership with the Ohio Office of Budget and Management.

Entities receiving funds include the Center for Safe and Healthy Children in Findlay which will be receiving $28,358.60.

Other entities receiving funds include:

A Caring Place, Wintersville, $36,099.62

May Dugan Center, Cleveland, $23,580.72

Hope’s Place, Lawrence County, $21,804.51

The Nord Center, Lorain, $91,092.19

Children’s Center of Medina County, Medina, $29,758.10

Michael’s House, Fairborn, $64,240.19

Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, $108,994.00

Children’s Advocacy Center of Guernsey Co., Claysville, $19,244.00

Care House, Dayton, $102,027.82

Tuscarawas County Child Advocacy Center, New Philadelphia, $4,846.41

Harcum House, Lancaster, $21,896.99

Harmony House, St. Clairsville, $61,911.14

Family & Child Abuse Prevention Center, Toledo, $137,700.91

Canopy Child Advocacy Center, Cleveland, $32,519.00

Athens Co. Child Advocacy Center, Athens, $427.90

Child Advocacy Center of Warren County, Lebanon, $56,943.93