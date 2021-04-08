State Fair Limited To Livestock And Educational Competitions

This year’s Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public.

Officials with the Ohio Expositions Commission say they’re concerned for the health of fairgoers, as well as the cost of implementing COVID-19 safety protocols.

They say this years event will be limited to livestock and educational competitions for exhibitors, their families, and guests.

Concerts, entertainment, and your favorite traditions will resume in 2022.

The 2022 Ohio State Fair is scheduled for July 27 – August 7.

The Hancock County Fair will be held this year after being canceled last year.