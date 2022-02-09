State Fire Marshal Says Goodbye, Thank You To Dodger

The State Fire Marshal’s Office of Ohio is saying goodbye and thank you to a retired bomb-sniffing canine who passed away.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says Dodger, an explosive detection canine for the Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, made one last visit to the SFM Reynoldsburg campus to receive ‘good boys,’ ‘thank yous,’ and a fond farewell from his SFM family prior to passing away.

“Dodger had been the backbone of our canine program for years,” said Kevin S. Reardon, State Fire Marshal.

“This is a tremendous loss and we will certainly miss Dodger but he will live forever in our hearts.”

Dodger was born in Ohio and was rescued from the greater Cincinnati area before starting his career in November 2010 to become the first State Fire Marshal Explosive Detection Canine.

Dodger was trained to detect many different types of explosives, firearms, and post-blast debris and supported missions with Homeland Security and other law enforcement functions throughout Ohio.

During his career, Dodger assisted in several bomb threats, protection details, evidence searches and pre-event sweeps.

Upon retirement, Dodger lived at his home in Blacklick, Ohio with his handler, Ron Stemen and his family.

Dodger was an asset to the safety of all the citizens of the Ohio.

He was 13 years old.

Dodger’s Career Statistics:

Missions: 1,438

Demonstrations: 287

Finds: 387

Citizens Served: 15,575,923