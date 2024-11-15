State Grant To Enable Millstream To Add New Program, Expand Another

Millstream Career Center will be undergoing a $3.4 million expansion project thanks to a career tech grant from the state of Ohio.

The expansion project will enable Millstream to add a Manufacturing and Industrial Robotics program and expand its Engineering and Robotics program.

Millstream Director Pam Hamlin is excited about this expansion and how many more students will be able to utilize the programs as they are currently on a wait list.

Pam Says if everything stays on schedule the new programs should be ready to go for the beginning of next school year.

See video of the indoor groundbreaking, as it was rainy on the day of the announcement, below.