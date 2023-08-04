State Lawmakers Discuss Issue 1

State Senator Rob McColley (R) and State Representative Jim Hoops (R) stopped by WFIN to discuss the one issue voters will decide on in the special election in Ohio on Tuesday, August 8th.

Issue 1, if passed, would increase the voter approval threshold for constitutional amendments from a simple majority up to 60 percent.

McColley says Issue 1 would ensure that future proposed constitutional amendments have broader, bipartisan support because when they become a constitutional amendment there’s no changing it.

“The 60 percent threshold would ensure, that in order to get that number, it needs to be bipartisanly supported by a wide array of groups; rural, urban and all other sorts of groups across the state.”

Supporters say voting yes on Issue 1 will strengthen the Ohio Constitution by protecting it from out-of-state interests.

Critics of Issue 1 say, if approved, it would destroy citizen-driven ballot initiatives and take power away from the people.

Read the ballot language of Issue 1 by clicking here.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.