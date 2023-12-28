State Officials Targeted By Swatting Calls

(ONN) – Four current or former state officials were the target of swatting calls recently.

State Representative Kevin Miller, State Senator Andrew Brenner, former State Representative Rick Carfagna and Attorney General Dave Yost all had police show up to their homes.

There were reports of a shooting at each of the locations.

All four believe they were targeted because they supported a bill that went into effect earlier in 2023 that made swatting a felony.

Senator Brenner says he wants to talk to Congressional leaders about federal penalties for these incidents.