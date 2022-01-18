State Program Receives Highest Rating For 28th Year

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague says the State Treasury Asset Reserve (STAR) of Ohio has once again received Standard & Poor’s (S&P) highest rating of AAAm.

He says this marks the 28th consecutive year that the long-standing investment pool has earned the top rating.

“For nearly three decades, STAR Ohio has been a trusted option for local governments to invest and safeguard public dollars,” said Treasurer Sprague, of Findlay.

“Receiving the highest rating from S&P for the 28th consecutive year further underscores the long-running success of STAR Ohio. I’m proud to offer communities access to this high-quality investment vehicle.”

STAR Ohio is an investment pool that allows government subdivisions — from municipalities to school districts — to invest in high-grade, short-term securities while offering safety, penalty-free liquidity, and comparatively higher yields.

More than 1,700 entities currently participate in the program, and there are nearly 2,800 accounts across the state.

The investment pool saw tremendous growth over the last year and a half as local governments sought safe and reliable investment options for COVID-19 relief funds.

In fact, in July 2021, STAR Ohio crossed the $19 billion mark for the first time in its history.

Additionally, STAR Ohio distributed more than $26 million in investment income to participating government subdivisions across the Buckeye State in FY21.

All eligible entities, regardless of their investment size, are invited to take advantage of this exceptional investment option.

Learn more about the STAR Ohio program by clicking here.