State Rep Banned From Contacting Staff Due To ‘Abusive’ Behavior

(ONN) – A Democrat State Representative from suburban Cleveland has been removed from committees and banned from contacting staff following an alleged pattern of ‘erratic and abusive behavior.’

Documents obtained by the Associated Press outline concerns from House Democratic leadership over Elliot Forhan of South Euclid.

They cite alleged repeated hostile interactions with legislators, staff and constituents.

That includes one over the Israel-Hamas war with a Muslim colleague that left her ‘visibly shaken.’

Forhan, who represents some heavily Jewish communities in the Cleveland area, calls the situation unfortunate and says he’s determined not to ‘back down from supporting Israel.’